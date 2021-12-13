The next transfer window will be an interesting one

The transfer window is usually a mad time for all football fans around the world with the expectations on their teams to bring in new players and ship out old ones is always high. The next transfer window in the premier league looks set to be one of the most important ones with teams looking to bring in better players to help them either push for the title or to avoid relegation.

There are a lot of different transfer bets being placed around the transfer window with football fans trying to earn themselves some extra funds from placing bets on certain players to either stay where they are or sign for a different team. Transfer bets have become popular amongst football fans with there being a lot of different markets to choose from so football fans are not short of choice when it comes to what transfer bets to put on.

Football fans during the transfer windows last day will often visit different platforms to keep themselves occupied during the final stages of the day. During the transfer windows, a lot of football fans like to spend their spare time placing bets whilst they watch the transfer deadline day on tv.

Clubs are expected to go all out in the next transfer window with fans wanting their clubs to sign the best players that they possibly can. The next window will be interesting with clubs being able to spend a large amount before they hit financial fair play rules so it is expected that there will be some big money moves.

The last transfer window was a wild one with PSG signing five of the best players in the world including getting some for free for example Messi. This was not the only wild transfer that happened either with Ronaldo returning to Manchester United from Juventus which a lot of football fans did not expect to happen. The next window will have to be a special one to be able to top off the most recent ones due to so many highs profiled players switching clubs.

Transfer windows are always exciting with a lot of sports channels reporting live from outside football stadiums to keep players and fans up to date with what is happening behind closed doors regarding players coming and going from different clubs. The transfer window is an exciting time to be a football fan with there only being two transfer windows per season.