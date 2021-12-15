West Ham United to move for Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter

West Ham United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter in the January transfer window.

According to the Hull Daily Mail, the Hammers are keen to bring in the 20-year-old attacker to the London Stadium in the mid-season transfer window, with manager David Moyes ready to add cover and competition to his ranks.

While the East London outfit are keen on defensive reinforcements for the rest of the season, they also look for one or more signings in the final third for their chances in the Europa League.

The Hull City winger has been impressive this season, having scored four goals in 22 Championship games this term.

Lewis-Potter will see his contract at MKM Stadium expire in June 2024.