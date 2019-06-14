Tottenham hopeful of signing Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a swoop for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele – but his price tag is proving a stumbling block, according to The Guardian.

The report suggests, Les Gones want €75m for the Frenchman, which would make Ndombele the north Londoners’ record signing.

The report adds that Spurs haven’t yet submitted an offer for the 22-year-old midfielder but the club’s chairman Daniel Levy values the playmaker at €50m.

The report goes on to claim that Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid are all also interested in signing Ndombele.

Tottenham head-coach Mauricio Pochettino is eager to strengthen his midfield this summer after Mousa Dembele moved to China in the winter transfer window.