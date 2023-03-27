Tottenham Hotspur among clubs interested in Aymeric Laporte?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to lock horns with Barcelona over the signature of Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 28-year-old is reportedly eager to leave the Etihad Stadium after losing his place in the starting lineup under manager Pep Guardiola this season. He had a rough start due to an injury, and has only played 16 times for the Citizens in all competitions, with just six starts in the English top flight.

Although Laporte is under contract until June 2025, he is said to have a “concrete possibility” of leaving the Premier League champions this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have now entered the race for Laporte and has made an inquiry about signing the centre-back.

According to FootballTransfer, Spurs have also inquired about Villarreal’s Pau Torres and expressed an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who is valued at £65m by the Eagles.

It is understood that Tottenham are seeking to reinforce their central defence this summer, as there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of several current first-team players.

According to a recent report, the North Londoners have decided against signing Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet permanently this summer, and he is expected to return to Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Davinson Sanchez is another centre-back whose future at Tottenham is unclear after falling down the pecking order under Antonio Conte. He has started only 10 games across all competitions, while Japhet Tanganga has also been a fringe player under the Italian boss this term.

Tottenham’s chances of signing Laporte would likely be boosted if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Spain international is reportedly valued at around €40m by Manchester City.