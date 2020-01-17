Tottenham Hotspur eye Norwich City defender Max Aarons?

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to Football Insider as quoted by Mail.

The report says, Spurs are regularly keeping in touch with the Canaries, who may be ready to cash in on the England Under-21 international for £30m.

The report goes on to claim that Tottenham are ready to hold discussions with Norwich City in a bid to find a positive resolution for both parties.

The 20-year-old defender was a key figure in Norwich’s promotion campaign last term, helping the club to secure their place in the Premier League.

Aarons has made 20 Premier League appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur arch-rivals Arsenal are interested while Man United and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the defender’s situation.