Chelsea lining up move for James Trafford

Chelsea’s summer transfer plans are heating up as they target Burnley’s 21-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford in a potential £20 million deal.

According to The Sun, the Blues are keen to bolster their goalkeeping options amidst dissatisfaction with Robert Sanchez’s performances.

Trafford’s journey began in Greysouthen, advancing through Cockermouth FC and Carlisle United before joining Manchester City in 2015.

Despite his potential, he struggled to break into City’s first team, leading to several loan stints. His move to Burnley last summer offered a fresh start, yet the season turned challenging with only two clean sheets and 62 goals conceded in 28 Premier League matches.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Trafford is part of a broader strategy to revamp their goalkeeping department. With other candidates like Jordan Pickford also in the mix, the club’s interest underscores their commitment to finding a reliable successor.

As the transfer window approaches, the race to secure Trafford’s signature will be one to watch. Chelsea’s ambition to bring him on board highlights their proactive approach in reinforcing their squad and addressing key weaknesses. Whether they can outmaneuver Newcastle remains to be seen, but Trafford’s potential move to Stamford Bridge could mark a significant step in his burgeoning career.