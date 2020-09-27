Tottenham keen on £32m rated Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur are very keen to secure the signature of Inter player Milan Skriniar this summer and a report has now revealed the amount which the north London side are willing to meet for the player.

According to Football.London, the Slovakian’s current employers Inter Milan value the player at around £45 million, while Spurs are looking at a deal around £32 million.

The Premier League side have already made big signings with Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon joining the club this summer, and now they must sell some players to raise the money for the Frenchman’s signature.

It is said that the Lilywhites have offered some of their players for striking a deal with the Serie A club. They reportedly offered Juan Foyth but the Italian outfit were not keen on any deal that included the Argentine.

Signing another defender could make good improvement for Spurs, and especially someone like Skriniar who has proven his abilities in the Serie A, racking up 105 league appearances for the San Siro side and scoring four goals.

As per the report, the 25-year-old is keen to make the move and work under the Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. So, it looks that the finances are the only issue for the English side now.