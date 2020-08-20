Tottenham lining up £20m Ainsley Maitland-Niles move

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The 22-year-old midfielder has made 33 appearances for the Gunners during the last season.

He has a deal at the Emirates until June 2023, and could allegedly be moved on this summer, and a recent report suggested that two English clubs were interested in his signature.

According to the Daily Mail, The Englishman’s versatility is admired by Spurs’ recruitment team, and Jose Mourinho’s side are contemplating a £20m offer ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Maitland-Niles largely played as a right-back but also featured as a winger after the lockdown period.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton are also thought to be weighing up moves for the former England Under-21 international.