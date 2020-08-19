Man United planning move for Bournemouth winger David Brooks

Manchester United have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Bournemouth winger David Brooks.

While the Red Devils are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the two sides remain in negotiations over a fee.

That has led to speculation regarding Sancho’s alternatives, with the 20-time English champions being linked with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Juventus’ Douglas Costa.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side view Brooks as a more realistic addition to Old Trafford.

While injury restricted him to just nine appearances last term, the Welshman remains highly-regarded by a number of heavyweight clubs.

After their relegation to the Championship, Bournemouth will likely consider selling the 23-year-old playmaker for the right price.

Sancho remains Man United’s prime target but a deal for Brooks looks like a very plausible option.