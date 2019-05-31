Tottenham make offer to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele have emerged as rumoured suitors for Tottenham Hotspur, according to L’Equipe as quoted by Metro.

The 22-year-old midfielder, has been linked with a number of clubs for some time, having impressed for his Ligue 1 side during the 2018-19 campaign.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that Liverpool, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur had all agreed personal terms with the Frenchman but were yet to have a bid accepted by Les Gones.

The report claim, Spurs have now made an offer for the playmaker, who is said to be valued somewhere in the region of £88m.

Ndombele’s contract is valid until the summer of 2023. He contributed two goals and eight assists in 47 appearances for the French club during the 2018-19 campaign.