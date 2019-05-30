The England line-up that should face the Netherlands in the Nations League Semi-Finals

With the domestic season at its end, attention is turning once again to the international scene. With England facing the Netherlands on 6 June, here is the England line-up that I believe Gareth Southgate should filed on the day. Keep an eye out for the controversial suggestions…

Formation: 4-3-3. While this formation provides a solid grounding for defence and attack, it will most likely be the formation that Gareth Southgate uses, as he has used it in all of England’s most recent matches.

GK: Jordan Pickford

While Jack Butland is also a good goalkeeper, England cannot field a Championship goalkeeper in the semi-finals of a tournament. Pickford has been solid for the most part of the season, and as he demonstrated in last summer’s world cup, he thrives in an England shirt.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Kyle Walker is a very good player, but it’s time to pass the mantel onto Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could be one of the greatest full-backs of all time. Yes, I think he’s that good. Having assisted 12 goals in the Premier League alone this season, he was named in the PFA Team of the Season, meaning he’s the best right-back in the best league in the world, at just 20 years old. Over the next few years, I fully expect him to feature in midfield, as he’s simply too good to be wasted at right-back.