Tottenham to reignite Milan Skriniar interest in January

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain undeterred in their efforts to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar during the winter transfer window.

The Lilywhites are believed to have had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old defender earlier this month.

The Serie A outfit supposedly wanted a fee somewhere in the region of £50m for the Slovakia international, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was only prepared to pay £30m.

According to FCInterNews, however, Jose Mourinho’s side have been given renewed hope of singing the centre-back at the beginning of 2021.

The report goes on to claim that the North Londoners are confident of landing Skriniar on an initial £1.8m loan deal, before handing over £36m in June 2021 plus £4.5m in add-ons.