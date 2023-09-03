Celtic eye Liverpool’s Kelleher?

Celtic are eyeing a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Scottish giants have been tracking the 24-year-old’s progress and inquired about his availability during the summer transfer window. However, the Reds were reluctant to let him go due to concerns about potentially losing their first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, to Saudi Pro League clubs.

Kelleher, who has been with the Merseyside giants since 2015, made it to the first team in 2019 but has had limited opportunities, making just 21 appearances and keeping ten clean sheets. With Alisson still a crucial part of Liverpool, Kelleher’s desire for regular game time remained unfulfilled.

The Irish international’s hope for a summer move didn’t materialise, but he may push for a transfer in January, with Celtic showing interest.

Celtic’s manager Brendan Rodgers is actively seeking a new number one stopper as the current choice, Joe Hart, is aging and his performances have declined.

Kelleher is enticed by the prospect of becoming Celtic’s main goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, making a move to the Scottish club a possibility.