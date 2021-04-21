West Ham join Arsenal in race to sign Odsonne Edouard











Arsenal reportedly face fresh competition from West Ham United in the pursuit of Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, according to Football Insider.

The France U21 international has been with the Hoops since 2018, but he is now expected to leave Celtic Park this summer after turning down a new deal.

The Gunners have been alerted with his current situation, but the report claims that West Ham United have also prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for the Frenchman.

The Hammers have hired agents in order to push through a summer move for the 23-year-old striker, who was valued at around £20m last summer, but now he could be available for around £8m with his current deal is set to expire in 14 months.

Edouard has also been on the radar of Leicester City, but the 2015-16 English champions are reconsidering their interest after the revival of Kelechi Iheanacho.