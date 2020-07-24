West Ham keen on Brentford’s Said Benrahma

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Brentford attacking midfielder Said Benrahma, according to The Mirror.

The Hammers have joined the list of clubs wanting to sign prolific attacker if the Bees fail to earn promotion from the Championship play-offs.

The 24-year-old midfielder has contributed 17 goals and nine assists in 43 Championship matches, and both Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked.

West Ham could help fund a move by selling some of their current players, with Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson and Albian Ajeti all made available this summer’s transfer window.

If the deal goes through, Benrahma could prove to be a great signing at the London Stadium.