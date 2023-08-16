West Ham United eyeing Konstantinos Mavropanos

West Ham United are eyeing a potential €18 million deal for Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from VfB Stuttgart, following their withdrawal from negotiations for Harry Maguire.

The Hammers’ interest in Mavropanos has grown, with manager David Moyes keen on the former Arsenal player. The 25-year-old had a stint with Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s final season, marked by early promise hindered by injuries, leading to his departure.

After a series of loans around Germany, Mavropanos found a permanent home at VfB Stuttgart, acquiring valuable experience and growth. Now a robust centre-back known for his pace and height, he has drawn attention from Napoli as well. However, his desire is to return to England, creating an opportunity for West Ham.

The Hammers are poised to secure Mavropanos from Stuttgart at a price of €18 million, a fee that aligns with their earlier agreement for Maguire, which fell through due to contract complications.

The Greek defender’s Bundesliga experience adds depth to West Ham’s defensive lineup, and the reasonable price tag makes the move viable. Should West Ham expedite their approach, Mavropanos could find himself making a significant return to the Premier League.