Liverpool lead race for Kenan Yildiz

Liverpool have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Turkish prodigy Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

The 19-year-old has caught the attention of the Reds, who are in the market for an offensive reinforcement this summer.

Yildiz’s journey began in Regensburg, Germany, at SV Sallern Regensburg before a decade-long stint at Bayern Munich’s youth academy. His move to Juventus in 2022 on a free transfer was seen as a significant acquisition for the Italian giants. Since then, the teenager has impressed in his first-team debut in the 2023/24 season.

On the international stage, Yildiz has represented Turkey seven times, showcasing his potential on a larger scale. This rise has inevitably drawn interest from top clubs, with Liverpool leading the Premier League pack in pursuit of the versatile attacker.

Liverpool’s proactive approach in the transfer market reflects their need for a dynamic forward, and Yildiz fits the bill perfectly. The potential deal, speculated to be around €40 million. Despite Juventus’s reluctance to part with him, Liverpool’s determination might just tip the scales in their favour.