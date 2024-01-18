Newcastle United considering Alessio Romagnoli swoop

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli to bolster their defence, as per Calciomercato.

Despite an impressive defensive performance last season, the Magpies have struggled this time, conceding just one goal fewer than the previous campaign despite playing 17 games fewer.

While Sven Botman stands out in defence, concerns persist about the quality alongside him. The likes of Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Paul Dummett are deemed insufficient, prompting the need for an upgrade to solidify the backline.

Romagnoli, a seasoned player with experience at top European clubs like AS Roma, AC Milan, and currently Lazio, presents an enticing option. At 29, his contract with Lazio extends until 2027, suggesting a potential challenge for Newcastle to secure him at a reasonable price.

The Italian defender, known for his passing ability, is well-versed in the pass-and-move style of modern football. However, questions linger about his tackling in the more physical Premier League.

As Romagnoli contemplates a move outside Italy, Newcastle’s pursuit remains uncertain, with the player currently focused on the Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia.