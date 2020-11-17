West Ham want to sign two Real Madrid players in January

West Ham are keen to hire the services of Real Madrid players Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic in the January transfer window, according to Defensa Central.

The Hammers already have the services of Michail Antonio who is in great form in the top flight this season. The 30-year-old has smashed three Premier League goals in six appearances so far.

They also have Sebastien Haller who has scored five goals in ten appearances in all competitions this campaign. However, they still don’t have a lot of depth up front.

Now, Scottish boss, David Moyes wants to bring two Real forwards in the next transfer window.

Jovic started his youth career at Red Star Belgrade where he progressed through the ranks to earn 48 senior appearances. The Serbian also has the experience of playing for Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt. While his time in Madrid has seen him clock up 32 appearances in all competitions, with two goals and two assists to his name.

Diaz has spent the major portion of his career in Madrid, playing mostly for the reserve teams of Los Blancos. However, the Spanish-Dominican footballer has also racked up 41 senior appearances for the La Liga side, scoring 10 goals and creating two assists.