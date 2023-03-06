AC Milan interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Italian champions AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.

It’s estimated that the versatile playmaker could cost approximately €25 million.

Initial talks between the two sides have reportedly taken place, but it remains to be seen whether the clubs will reach an agreement during the summer transfer window. It appears that there is a general consensus that €25 million is a reasonable valuation for the 27-year-old midfielder.

He has struggled to secure a regular starting position at Stamford Bridge and appears to be dispensable to Graham Potter. As such, Chelsea may seek to offload him during the summer with a valuation of €25 million.

However, the transfer’s success will depend on the Englishman’s willingness to leave London for Italy and join AC Milan.

Despite struggling for regular game time at Stamford Bridge, there is no denying that Ruben Loftus-Cheek possesses significant quality and could be an asset to many Premier League clubs.