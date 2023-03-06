Newcastle United interested in Mohammed Salisu

Newcastle United have reportedly made an approach to sign Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu this summer.

The Magpies are reportedly considering another bid for the Ghana international in the summer transfer window, according to Daily Mirror.

Newcastle United have previously shown interest in signing the 23-year-old defender, and manager Eddie Howe is a keen admirer of the centre-back. However, they were unable to secure a deal in January last year when Salisu was adjusting to the demands of top-flight football.

Salisu, who was signed by Southampton for £11 million from Real Valladolid in 2020, had a slow start to his career at St. Mary’s due to injury issues. However, he gradually established himself as a key role in helping the Saints avoid relegation in the Premier League last season, making a total of 67 league appearances.

If Southampton gets relegated from the Premier League this season, it is likely that Salisu will leave the club in the summer transfer window. Even if the club manages to avoid relegation, they might be compelled to sell the centre-back since he will only have 12 months remaining on his contract.

Newcastle United currently have five central defenders on their roster, which includes club captain Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, and Paul Dummett. However, Dummett, who has been with the club for a long time, will be out of contract in the summer, and the Magpies are open to offers for Lascelles as well.

Salisu is not only a robust defender physically but also has the potential to carry the ball forward and initiate attacks with his long passes, similar to Newcastle’s Sven Botman.

The Ghanaian has the potential to become a complete defender in the near future, and his contract situation means that he could be available at a reasonable fee.