Arsenal eyeing Declan Rice as key summer signing despite Manchester City’s interest

Arsenal are have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Gunners have emerged as the frontrunners in the race for the talented 24-year-old’s signature. Negotiations between the two sides are currently underway, as the north London giants strive to secure Rice’s services ahead of the upcoming season.

The midfielder has been identified as Arsenal’s priority target for the summer transfer window. Although their initial offer of £75 million plus £15 million in add-ons was rejected by West Ham United. The North Londoners are expected to return with an improved proposal in the coming days, indicating their determination to land Rice’s signature.

While Manchester City have also expressed interest in Rice, recent reports suggest that the England international prefers to stay in London for the upcoming season.

Acquiring a player of Rice’s caliber comes at a price, and Arsenal seems ready to meet West Ham’s demands. It is rumoured that the Gunners are willing to pay a substantial fee of £100 million, including add-ons, to secure Rice’s services. However, the Hammers may also insist on easily achievable bonuses as part of the transfer deal.