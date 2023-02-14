Liverpool enter race to sign Victor Osimhen?

Liverpool are now in the competition to acquire Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, who has scored 23 goals in 24 games across all competitions this season as the top scorer for the Serie A leaders.

Since his arrival at Napoli, the 24-year-old has scored 46 goals in 84 matches, and his impressive recent performance has reportedly attracted interest from various top European clubs before the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are among those clubs and sees him as a potential successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool are now reportedly in the competition to sign Osimhen, as per Fichajes.

The Merseyside outfit have made two significant signings to strengthen their attacking options last year, first with the club-record £85m acquisition of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, followed by the £37m transfer of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in January.

If Roberto Firmino departs from Anfield after his contract expires in June, the Reds could potentially increase their pursuit of Victor Osimhen this summer.

Clubs interested in the Nigeria international may encounter difficulty in attempting to acquire him from Napoli as the club’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has recently stated that the frontman is not available for purchase.

Napoli values Osimhen at over £100m, and he is currently under contract with the club until June 2025.