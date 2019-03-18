Benfica forward Jota on Tottenham Hotspur radar?

The Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly sent their scouts to watch Benfica forward Jota in action against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday evening.

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is preparing for a big summer after going two windows without revamping his squad.

A number of high-profile players have been linked with a move to Spurs, including Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, and Portuguese daily A Bola claims that Benfica’s £85m-rated striker Jota is another possible target this summer.

The 19-year-old forward has appeared thrice for the Portuguese giants this season, most recently in midweek during the 3-0 Europa League win against Zagreb.

The Lilywhites scouts are said to have been present in the Estadio da Luz stands, while the Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen also had a representative in attendance.

Should Tottenham Hotspur act quickly they can land the Portuguese youngster for £25m.