Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be available for transfer?

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling both centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite having already secured the Carabao Cup this season, United head coach manager Erik ten Hag is expected to seek out better competition for the team.

The duo are currently playing as back-up centre-backs behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are willing to consider offers for both players. In addition, Ten Hag is thought to be interested in signing Ajax star Jurrien Timber, whom he missed out on last year.

Meanwhile, Man United scouts are keeping a close eye on Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, although it remains to be seen whether he would require assurances of playing time.

Liverpool are also reportedly monitoring both players ahead of the summer transfer window.