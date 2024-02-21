Juventus eye Jadon Sancho swoop

Juventus are lining up a swoop for Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

The Italian giants remain keen on the Englishman, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, on loan from Manchester United. Sancho’s high wages and United’s hefty loan fee demands previously hindered negotiations. However, the Old Lady are undeterred and plans to test the Red Devils’ resolve with their latest bid.

Although Sancho is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga outfit are unlikely to make the move permanent due to Manchester United’s valuation.

With Sancho’s uncertain future under manager Erik ten Hag, Juventus see an opportunity to swoop in. The winger’s strained relationship with Ten Hag further complicates matters, potentially leaving his future at Old Trafford in jeopardy.

Whether Sancho stays at Manchester could hinge on Ten Hag’s future at the club. If Ten Hag departs, Sancho may have a chance to revive his career.