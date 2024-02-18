Chelsea keen on Brazilian striker Pedro

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Flamengo’s 26-year-old Brazilian striker Pedro.

With Nicolas Jackson falling short of expectations, the Blues look for a reliable goalscorer to compete for trophies. Pedro’s track record of 105 goals in four seasons showcases his proficiency in front of goal, making him an enticing option.

While the Brazilian is contracted with Flamengo until December 2027, Chelsea’s lure as a top Premier League club could sway negotiations. The prospect of competing in the Premier League and contending for major honours presents an attractive challenge for the South American forward.

Despite interest in other strikers like Victor Osimhen, Pedro’s potential to thrive in the Premier League makes him a priority target for Chelsea.

As negotiations unfold, both clubs will aim to reach a reasonable fee, considering Pedro’s value and Chelsea’s financial capability. If secured, Pedro’s move to west London outfit could mark a significant step in his career, providing him with the platform to excel on the elite stage of English football.