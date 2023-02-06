Liverpool join race to sign Marcus Thuram

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram this summer.

The 25-year-old French forward, who participated in the 2022 World Cup, was rumoured to be leaving his Bundesliga club during the January transfer window.

Chelsea and Manchester United were reportedly interested in the frontman, who only has a contract with Monchengladbach until the end of the season.

Despite his contract status, the Frenchman stayed in Germany and is set to complete the season with Die Borussen before potentially departing as a free agent.

According to AS, Liverpool are among the clubs competing to sign Thuram, with head coach Jurgen Klopp considering him a top target as a free transfer.

The report also mentions that Arsenal, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Atletico Madrid are monitoring the forward’s situation in Germany.

Thuram has been impressive this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. In the Bundesliga, he has scored 10 goals and assisted three in 18 games, and added three goals and one assist in two DFB-Pokal matches.