Man City emerge as frontrunners to sign Gremio forward Everton Soares?

Manchester City have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Gremio forward Everton Soares.

City boss Pep Guardiola is well stocked of options in the attacking field, and Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are both currently at the Spaniard’s disposal in front.

However, according to The Sun, the Premier League champions are keen to reach an agreement with the Brazilian outfit Gremio as they look to secure the signature of Everton, who still has three years remaining on his existing contract.

The report adds that the 23-year-old forward possesses a release clause of £90million, but Gremio may be willing to do business for half of that amount.

The Brazil international has earned four caps for his nation.