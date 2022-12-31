Man United lining up January move for Tammy Abraham?

Manchester United are said to be considering a January transfer for Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

The England international made the move to Roma in 2021, having struggled to impress consistently at Chelsea, in an effort to regain his goalscoring form.

He helped the Italian outfit win the continental title in his debut season under Jose Mourinho, scoring 27 goals and providing five assists in 53 games, including nine appearances in the Europa Conference League.

Despite his strong debut season, the 25-year-old has struggled to perform at the same level this season, managing just four goals and two assists in 20 appearances in Serie A and the Europa League.

Abraham has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with Giallorossi but has been the subject of intense transfer speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League after making a name for himself in Italy.

TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are hoping to secure a deal for the England international in the winter transfer window as manager Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his attacking options.

The report claims that Ten Hag has made Abraham one of his top winter targets and that Roma may have to sell the Englishman to raise transfer funds, despite his contract situation.

Abraham’s career statistics at Roma now stand at 31 goals and seven assists from 73 games in all competitions, and he has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.