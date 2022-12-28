Manchester City eye January move for Arsenal’s Ben White?

Manchester City have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Arsenal centre-back Ben White.

The 25-year-old has earned plenty of plaudits with his performances helping the Gunners to reach the summit of the Premier League table this season.

According to Calciomercato, White has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City.

The England international has made 20 appearances for the North London outfit this season and has featured twice for his country as well.

The Premier League champions are not short of options in the defensive area that includes Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Manuel Akanji, but White’s availability could be an asset for the Manchester giants.

White will see his contract at the Emirates Stadium expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.