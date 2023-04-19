Newcastle United keen on Ivan Toney

Newcastle United are eyeing a potential move for the talented 27-year-old striker Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer.

Following impressive performances in the Premier League this season, the Englishman has not gone unnoticed by Newcastle United. According to a report from Fichajes, the Magpies are looking to bolster their squad with several new signings, and Toney is top on their list.

The former Newcastle United man may be tempted to make a return to the club where he started his career. However, the big question is whether the Magpies can meet Brentford’s asking price of a hefty €60 million for the player.

Toney has found the back of the net 19 times across all competitions this season and would be a valuable asset for Newcastle.

Currently, the Tyneside outfit are pushing hard for a spot in the Champions League, which could be a big draw for most players. Notably, Tottenham are also rumoured to be interested in the frontman. However, it remains to be seen where Toney’s ultimate destination will be.

As Newcastle United gear up to challenge the elite clubs in world football, a quality goal scorer is essential to their ambitions of clinching the Premier League title next season. Toney’s name has been thrown into the hat, and for good reason.

Toney is currently enjoying the peak of his career. His potential addition to the English club could be game-changing. He has certainly earned the right to play at a higher level, and the chance to play for a Champions League contender may prove too hard to resist.

Newcastle United have been performing admirably this season, but they have had their fair share of drawn matches. Bringing in a reliable finisher like Toney could be the difference between a point and a win in tight games.

Toney is currently under contract with the Bees until the summer of 2025.