Burnley considering move for Eden Hazard

Burnley’s rise to the Premier League sent shockwaves through the footballing world, with the Clarets now reportedly setting their sights on a high-profile transfer target. According to Fichajes, Sean Dyche’s side are keen to secure the services of none other than Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard.

At 32 years of age, the Belgian international may be approaching the twilight of his illustrious career, but his undoubted quality remains a highly coveted commodity. Burnley are said to be eager to bring Hazard into the fold as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Burnley’s pursuit of Hazard is a bold move, but one that demonstrates the club’s ambition and determination to make their mark on English football’s top tier. As the summer transfer window draws closer, all eyes will be on the Clarets to see if they can pull off one of the biggest coups in recent history.

Eden Hazard’s stint at the Bernabeu has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. He was signed with great expectations after a stellar spell with Chelsea in the Premier League, but injuries have plagued his time in Spain and prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Despite showing glimpses of his mercurial talent, the winger has failed to replicate his Chelsea form, with just 19 goal contributions in 79 appearances for the Spanish giants.

The Belgian international has seen his playing time dwindle under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, and a summer exit seems increasingly likely.

Yet, despite his struggles, Burnley remain interested in securing the services of the former Chelsea star.

Burnley’s promotion to the English top flight has sparked a surge of ambition within the club, and Hazard’s arrival would represent a major coup for Sean Dyche’s side.