Manchester United retain Frenkie de Jong interest

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona, according to GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils still hold an interest in signing the Dutchman and they may pursue his signing at the end of the current season, provided they can assemble a significant transfer budget for the summer.

Should United resolve their ownership concerns, the potential new owners could potentially finance the expensive acquisition of De Jong.

At the beginning of the season, strong speculation linked the 25-year-old midfielder with a transfer to Old Trafford, to the extent that the 20-time English champions reportedly agreed on a transfer fee with Barcelona.

However, the former Ajax player chose to stay with the Catalan giants, where he has played a significant role this season.

Man United require further midfield quality and De Jong would be a remarkable signing for the club.

The highly-rated midfielder could improve United’s defence and fulfil the role of a complete attacker that they currently lack, which could render players like Fred and Scott McTominay obsolete in comparison.

De Jong is familiar with the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s tactical style, the attacker should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact next season.