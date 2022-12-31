Real Madrid to launch €100m for Bellingham

According to ESPN, Real Madrid are preparing to make a significant offer of over €100m (£88.5m) to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old midfielder has impressed for both his club and country over the past few seasons, contributing 19 goals and 21 assists in 112 games across all competitions.

He also starred for England at the 2022 World Cup and scored his first senior goal during a group-stage win over Iran.

Bellingham is contracted with the German giants until June 2025, but it is believed that the club is expecting to receive multiple offers for the Englishman’s services due to interest from teams such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The European champions reportedly sees Bellingham as a priority signing and hope to finalise the deal in January with the help of a positive relationship between club president Florentino Perez and Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

If Los Blancos are unable to acquire Bellingham, they may consider alternatives such as Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli or Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Bellingham is set to hold discussions with BVB in the New Year to discuss his future at Westfalenstadion.