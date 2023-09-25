Arsenal eyeing Kalvin Phillips

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled for playing time under Pep Guardiola.

This interest comes as Arsenal faces the potential departure of Jorginho in the January transfer window.

While the Gunners seemed to have a complete squad after the summer transfer window, injuries have prompted Mikel Arteta to reassess his options. The injury to Jurrie Timber has left a void in defence, and with Jorginho’s possible departure, the North Londoners may need a new holding midfielder.

Despite the club’s significant investment in Declan Rice during the summer, Arteta might turn to Kalvin Phillips as a potential replacement for Jorginho. Phillips has found limited opportunities at Manchester City, especially with the arrivals of Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes.

However, convincing Manchester City to sell Phillips could be challenging, as they have been reluctant to deal with Arsenal in the past. It remains to be seen whether Phillips would be open to a move and if Arsenal can make a compelling case to secure his services.

For now, Arsenal’s interest in Phillips suggests that they are actively exploring options to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window, particularly in the midfield area.