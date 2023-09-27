10 Things to Know About Soccer Etiquette Before You Go to a Stadium

Soccer Etiquette Explained

Some people may think, it’s just a sport, what’s the big deal? But in fact, soccer, for some people really is a big deal. And when you go to a stadium to watch a live game, you’re going to be in an amongst thousands of passionate fans from both teams.

Life isn’t all about impressing other people, but if you’re going to be stepping into their world, watching the sport that they love so dearly, there are some types of etiquette that you really should stand by. If you’re aware of these things, not only will your experience be more fun, but you’ll be able to show respect for the people around you as well.

Here are some important, and often unspoken, rules of soccer etiquette.

1. Respect Team Colours

Soccer fans take the game, and its rivalries, very seriously. So, even if you don’t think it’s a big deal, remember that the people around you may disagree.

Fans tend to wear the colours of their team, and you can totally do the same with the team you’re supporting. But if you do, there are two main things to consider.

First, try to sit in and amongst other supporters of the same team – it’ll be far more fun. Second, be prepared to be treated like the enemy by supporters of the opposing team!

2. Follow Security Guidelines

Most importantly, always follow the security guidelines! Stadiums are filled with thousands of people, hyped up and sometimes consuming alcohol. It’s fine to have a good time, but make sure that you’re always following the rules and behaving appropriately.

3. Arrive Early

Sometimes, there can be long queues to get into the stadium and it may take a while to find your seats. Arrive early to avoid missing any of the action!

4. Sit and Stand at the Right Times

It’s common for fans to stand up when something exciting is happening, especially if it’s their own team with the ball. But make sure you sit down again afterwards.

5. Don’t Block Other People’s View

Never stand directly in front of other people, and always try to avoid blocking other people’s view.

6. Learn the Chants

If you’re going to support a specific team, learn the chants beforehand – you can find them online. This will help you have a great time and feel like you’re part of the fun!

7. Be Mindful of Celebrations

Celebrate your team’s victories, but don’t be obnoxious. Just like with anything in life, it’s all okay in moderation. Don’t be rude to other fans.

8. Cheer and Support Respectfully

Whether you’re cheering for your team or talking about the opposition, always be respectful. Even if you’re enjoying some sports online betting and backing a winning team in the stadium, be respectful of those who may not have chosen your favourites to win. They are there to have fun too!

9. Respect Personal Space

Respect other people’s personal space – just because you’re supporting a team together doesn’t give you the right to invade their space.

10. Don’t Litter or Throw Objects

Never ever litter or throw objects at other people or onto the field. If you wouldn’t do it in day-to-day life, don’t do it at a stadium! Have respect for those who have to clean up after you.