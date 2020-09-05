Barcelona considering £22m Memphis Depay bid?

Barcelona have reportedly outlined their intentions to launch a £22m move for Lyon forward Memphis Depay ahead of the new campaign.

Barca newly appointed coach Ronald Koeman is intent on signing a new attacker to his squad and the Dutch boss is reportedly keen to bring Depay to the Nou Camp this summer.

According to Post United, Barcelona are set to land the Netherlands international in a deal worth £22m, with the attacker’s contract at the Ligue 1 outfit set to expire next summer.

💥 EXCLUSIVA ‘Post United’💥 🚨 @Memphis, nuevo jugador del @fcbarcelona 💶 El conjunto azulgrana pagará 25M€ al @OL por el delantero holandés, una petición de @RonaldKoeman pic.twitter.com/1T7BhJTgNZ — Post United (@postutd) September 4, 2020

The 26-year-old forward has scored 57 goals in 139 games for Les Gones across all competitions.