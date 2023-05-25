Bayern Munich considering move for Julian Alvarez

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in acquiring Argentine striker Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Florian Plettenberg on Twitter has mentioned that the German powerhouse have reached out to the Premier League champions regarding the services of Alvarez in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Alvarez, who represents Argentina at the international level, has had an outstanding debut season in the Premier League. He has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 47 games across various competitions. Additionally, Alvarez’s achievements include winning the World Cup with Argentina, earning him a place in football history.

Although primarily a striker, Alvarez is versatile and can play anywhere in the attacking line, including the number 10 position if required. His adaptability makes him an excellent fit for a dynamic attack that often sees players swapping positions.

At the age of 23, the South American is yet to reach his peak and is expected to improve further with time. With new management at Bayern Munich, they are keen on acquiring Alvarez and are contemplating a move during the summer transfer window. The signing of Sadio Mane last summer did not yield the expected results, and the Senegalese star is likely to depart Bavaria next summer, as numerous top clubs have shown interest in him.

Bayern Munich are in search of a striker to replace the impressive goal-scoring numbers of Robert Lewandowski. While Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo-Muani is a key target, Julian Alvarez is also being considered. Alvarez recently signed a contract extension with Manchester City, tying him to the club until 2028. However, his prospects of becoming a regular starter are limited due to the presence of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian international is an incredibly prolific goalscorer and is considered indispensable to the team. While Alvarez will certainly have his moments, it is unlikely that he will displace Haaland from the starting lineup. With Sadio Mane expected to leave and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting aging, Alvarez could find success at Bayern.

Alvarez still has ongoing commitments with Manchester City, including two major finals in the coming weeks. If he performs exceptionally well in these matches at Wembley and Istanbul, it will further pique Bayern’s interest in him. Only time will tell if Manchester City would be open to receiving offers for him.