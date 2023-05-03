Chelsea interested in signing Emanuel Emegha

Chelsea have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Emanuel Emegha from Sturm Graz during the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The 20-year-old began his career at Sparta Rotterdam and later made a move to Royal Antwerp in 2022. After just six months, the youngster joined Sturm Graz in Austria and has since gone on to make 32 appearances, scoring nine goals, and providing five assists.

The Dutchman has a contract until the summer of 2026, and his impressive displays have attracted significant interest, suggesting a potential move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues are among the top clubs eager to acquire Emegha’s services. The West Londoners have been investing heavily in young players during recent transfer windows and plan to continue this trend in the upcoming summer window.

Chelsea are in need of a new forward as they have been struggling to score goals lately, making the signing of a striker one of their priorities. However, they also see Emegha as a valuable rotational option who has the potential to become a regular player in the future.