Liverpool interested in Piotr Zielinski

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Piotr Zielinski from Napoli, with a reported fee of £30 million expected to secure the deal.

The Poland international is seen as a potential solution to Liverpool’s midfield issues. Napoli may be open to selling the 28-year-old midfielder, if the price is right.

Zielinski has made significant progress and is now considered one of the best midfielders in Serie A. He has been a key player for his national team and has contributed to Napoli’s successful Serie A campaign this season, with seven goals and ten assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

However, with only 18 months left to run on his contract, the Italian outfit are in a difficult position, and several clubs, including Liverpool, have taken notice.

The Reds are aware that they need to strengthen their midfield unit during the summer transfer window. The inconsistency of their current midfielders has contributed significantly to their struggles this season. Moreover, they are likely to lose James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as free agents this summer.

Furthermore, Liverpool’s current midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have experienced inconsistent performances, and Thiago Alcantara’s recurring fitness issues have been a source of frustration for Jurgen Klopp. Therefore, the Merseyside giants needs to acquire multiple midfield reinforcements.