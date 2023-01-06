Daley Blind joins Bayern Munich on a short-term deal

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Daley Blind from Ajax on a short-term contract until the end of the current season.

The 32-year-old joins the Bavarians following his departure from the Dutch outfit, where he racked up 333 appearances across two separate spells, contributing 13 goals and 21 assist.

The Netherlands international spent four years at Manchester United between 2014 and 2018 before returning to his homeland, and has made 19 appearances for Ajax so far this season.

“I can hardly wait to play here. We’ve got the most important part of the season coming up, where it’s about titles – and a club like Bayern can win every trophy,” Blind told the official Bayern website.

“The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision. I hope I can bring my experience to help the team. I’ll give everything for Bayern Munich.”

Blind has a decorated career, having won seven Eredivisie titles, the FA Cup, the Europa League, and the EFL Cup. He was also honoured as the best football player in the Netherlands in 2014.