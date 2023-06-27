Jarrod Bowen Emerges as Transfer Target for Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen has caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old has been making waves in the Premier League since his move from Hull City in 2020, culminating in a successful 2022-23 season that saw him lift the Europa Conference League trophy.

Bowen’s standout performance came in the final against Fiorentina, where he secured victory with a last-minute winner, tallying up his fifth goal of the tournament and 13th of the season. Throughout the campaign, he also contributed six goals and six assists in the Premier League, playing a crucial role in West Ham’s survival.

Although Bowen’s contract with West Ham is set to expire in two years, negotiations for an extension are expected to take place soon. However, The Athletic reports that Tottenham are closely monitoring the situation and have identified Bowen as one of their home-grown targets for the summer transfer window.

With new head coach Ange Postecoglou looking to strengthen his creative options, Bowen’s versatility and skillset have piqued Tottenham’s interest for several years. West Ham, however, will put up a fierce fight to retain Bowen, particularly with the potential departure of Declan Rice to rival clubs Arsenal or Manchester City.

Bowen’s impressive record of 40 goals and 31 assists from 158 appearances for West Ham showcases his consistent impact. Last season, he excelled in various positions, demonstrating his versatility as a right winger, left winger, centre-forward, and number 10 under the guidance of manager David Moyes.

As Tottenham bids farewell to Lucas Moura and welcomes back Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal, Spurs are also eyeing other talents. The likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, who are expected to leave relegated Leicester City, are of interest to Spurs. Maddison, in particular, seems to be a top target, with reports suggesting Tottenham are ahead of Newcastle United in the pursuit of the creative midfielder.

In addition to attacking reinforcements, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bolster its defensive options. Rumours circulate regarding potential signings such as Marc Guehi, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Micky van de Ven to fortify the centre-back positions.

With exciting developments on the horizon, Tottenham’s fans eagerly await the outcome of these transfer pursuits as the club aims to strengthen its squad ahead of the upcoming season.