Leeds United interested in Huesca left back











It’s recently been speculated that Leeds United could make a move for Huesca left back Javi Galan. The Spaniard was recently relegated with Huesca after finishing 18th in La Liga. However, as many Spanish football pundits will confess, he was also one of their best players last season and has proven himself as a solid defender.

Leeds fans should not be phased by his relegation though, as it gives the Yorkshire club a financial incentive to pursue Galan. Whilst previously in La Liga, his release clause was priced at £7 million. This has been slashed in half to £3.5 million since Huesca’s relegation which is commonplace when a valuable player is relegated.

With this in mind, Galan would offer a cheap option for Leeds and Huesca would have to honor the release clause. He is also 26 years of age, so is arguably close to his peak years with improvements still to be made. Having signed for Huesca in 2019, Galan has made 51 appearances and has been ever-present. Because of this, he would make a nice addition to Leeds, who are probably losing Ezgjan Alioski this summer after his contract runs out. Of course, the appeal of Marcelo Bielsa may also tempt Galan to Elland Road who has captured some big-name signings since his arrival.

Author: https://twitter.com/allleedsaway