Man United plot move for Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as manager Erik ten Hag wants a high-profile forward next season.

According to Sport Witness, the Nigeria international could emerge as United’s prime target next season. The Red Devils are reportedly tipped to try and sign the Nigerian, as they need a new central forward for next season.

The 24-year-old, who remain a key target for many clubs, including Man United and Chelsea, has enjoyed an impressive season. His 13 goals in the Italian top flight have helped the Partenopei to the summit of the table.

The Serie A leaders had demanded a fee between €100 and €120m in the summer. That could increase if Osimhen retain his form for the remainder of the campaign.

If the deal goes through, Osimhen would drastically improve Man United’s attacking option and make them challengers on multiple fronts.