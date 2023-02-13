Liverpool keen on Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen?

According to reports, Liverpool are said to be keen on acquiring the services of Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Currently, Becker holds the top spot as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, while Caoimhin Kelleher takes the position of the second choice.

Despite Kelleher having replaced Adrian as the backup option, he has been unable to surpass Alisson in the hierarchy. The young Irishman has only made three appearances this season, including two in the EFL Cup and one in the FA Cup.

Given the limited opportunities for game time, a recent report suggested that Kelleher may look to move away from Anfield during the summer transfer window.

It’s been rumoured that the Reds are eager to retain Kelleher, yet they wouldn’t stand in his way if he seeks out first-team opportunities elsewhere. Should the 24-year-old depart the club, Liverpool will need to secure another goalkeeper to challenge Alisson for the starting role.

As reported by The Sun, the Merseyside giants have outlined their intentions to move for Bart Verbruggen as a potential candidate. The young Belgian has recently made a name for himself, having established a starting position at Anderlecht.

Since the World Cup break, Verbruggen has appeared in all seven of the club’s league games. The 20-year-old has been a standout performer, making a strong case for why he should be considered by Liverpool.

Several clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on the Netherlands Under-21 international, who they believe holds the potential to become a prominent figure in the Premier League.

Despite being contracted with Anderlecht until June 2025, it’s rumoured that Verbruggen might be attainable for a reasonable price.

However, if he continues to perform well for Anderlecht in the latter half of the season, his value could increase, potentially raising his asking price.