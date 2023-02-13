Man United eye move for Arthur Vermeeren

Manchester United have reportedly keeping tabs on Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, with the Red Devils considering the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford.

Last week, the Belgian signed a long-term contract with Antwerp, which will extend his stay with the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 18-year-old came up through Antwerp’s youth system and made his professional debut for the club in August. Since then, he has made 15 appearances for the first team.

This season, the teenager has appeared in 10 games in Belgium’s top flight, playing the full 90 minutes in each of Antwerp’s last four league matches, and taking on a crucial role in the team’s recent success.

The Daily Mail reports that United are keeping a close eye on the starlet and are pondering making a move to sign him. The report states that scouts from the Premier League giants have been tracking Vermeeren’s performance this season, with positive reports coming back.

Newcastle United have also been mentioned as a potential suitor, with the club’s recent takeover making them a financial force, allowing them to compete for top talents. Antwerp values Vermeeren at £20 million, and the club holds a strong position regarding his future, given that he just signed a new contract.

The Belgium only made his first league appearance for Antwerp in October, but in recent months, he has become an essential player, appearing in each of his team’s last nine matches in the Jupiler Pro League.

Manchester United strengthened their midfield in the summer with the additions of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, however, both players are currently not able to play. Casemiro has been suspended from the Premier League due to his red card in the match against Crystal Palace, while Eriksen is out until the end of April due to an ankle injury.

Donny van de Beek will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, and Scott McTominay is also unable to play due to a muscular issue, leaving head coach Erik ten Hag with limited options in the midfield.

There is a possibility that McTominay could be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the summer, and Fred’s future remains uncertain, so it is possible that a new central midfielder could be signed during the upcoming transfer market.