Man United make desperate effort to sign Jude Bellingham?

Manchester United are keen on securing Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham during the summer transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

However, the Red Devils face competition for the 16-year-old midfielder’s signature from the likes of Liverpool and Juventus.

According to The Evening Standard, Manchester United are prepared to shell out £30m to see off their rivals for the teenager’s services.

The 20-time English champions reportedly hope that the midfielder will strive to become the latest talent to establish himself as a first-team player at Old Trafford.

Bellingham has scored four goals and registered two assists in 32 appearances this season.