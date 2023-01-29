Man United reignite Frenkie de Jong pursuit

Manchester United have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as they attempt to secure his signature in the January transfer window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Netherlands international remains on United’s transfer wish list, as manager Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his midfield department with a dynamic midfielder.

The 20-time English champions were strongly interested in landing De Jong last summer. However, the Dutchman remained at Camp Nou during the current transfer window.

As a result, the Red Devils turn their attention towards Casemiro from Real Madrid. However, the Brazilian will be 31 years old soon, while Christian Eriksen is also into his thirties, so the addition of another highly-rated midfielder is an absolute must for United.

The Premier League giants are still keen on pursuing De Jong’s services and they won’t rule out the possibility of making another attempt to bring him to Old Trafford.

De Jong has made 163 appearances for the Catalan giants.