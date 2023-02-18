Everton step up interest in Udinese forward Beto?

According to reports, Everton are planning to revive their pursuit of Udinese striker Beto.

Following the £45m sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United last month, the Toffees aimed to strengthen their attacking options before the January transfer window shut.

The Merseyside outfit came close to signing Arnaut Danjuma, but Tottenham Hotspur snatched him up in the last minute.

Beto’s name was also among the list of potential targets. He has managed to score seven goals and contribute two assists in 23 competitive games for Udinese this season.

The Serie A club reportedly turned down Everton’s initial offer of £20m for the 25-year-old, and as a result, Everton ended the January transfer window without securing any new signings.

The club’s inability to bolster their attacking options has left Sean Dyche with limited choices in their bid to avoid relegation.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been struggling with injuries this season, while Neal Maupay has only managed to score once in 17 competitive games since he joined Everton from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Despite having to make do with their current options for the remainder of the season, Everton are still hopeful of acquiring Beto’s services.

As per Tutto Udinese, Everton are still monitoring Beto’s situation and contemplating making an offer for him in the summer.

Udinese are seeking a transfer fee of between €25m (£22.2m) and €30m (£26.6m) for Beto, who is currently under contract until June 2026. In anticipation of Beto’s departure, the Italian club has identified M’bala Nzola of Spezia as a potential replacement.

Whether or not Everton will pursue Beto could hinge on their ability to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The Toffees are currently one point away from safety, and their upcoming match against Leeds United, who are just outside the relegation zone, on Saturday at Goodison Park is a crucial “six-pointer.”